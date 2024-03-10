Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

'I'm basically confined to my house': Moss Vale 21yo battle for kidney

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
March 11 2024 - 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurah Rose Geenen lives with end-stage renal failure, and has to travel three times a week to Sydney for regular treatments. Pictures supplied
Laurah Rose Geenen lives with end-stage renal failure, and has to travel three times a week to Sydney for regular treatments. Pictures supplied

Three times a week, Laurah Rose Geenen travels more than an hour out of the Highlands to receive haemodialysis to clean her blood, due to end-stage renal failure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

More from Health

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.