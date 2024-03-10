'I'm basically confined to my house': Moss Vale 21yo battle for kidney

Three times a week, Laurah Rose Geenen travels more than an hour out of the Highlands to receive haemodialysis to clean her blood, due to end-stage renal failure.
Along with the regular treatment, with each lasting up to five hours, she travels for more than two hours for regular appointments and tests, with the hopes of having a kidney transplant.
The Moss Vale local, now 21, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease and hypertension at four weeks old, and has been in and out of hospital throughout her life with life-threatening infections.
She spent several years getting peritoneal dialysis treatment; which uses the abdomen lining to act as a natural filter for blood, and moved to haemodialysis due to contracting infections that have almost cost her her life.
When she is not receiving treatments, she is at home riddled with fatigue and chronic pain.
"[I'm] always very lethargic, can't go out and act like others my age," she said.
"I'm basically confined to my house."
Mother Kylie Smith is hoping that she can be the donor, and often accompanies her daughter to appointments and treatments.
She also has her own appointments for her own health concerns and said it was difficult to look after her daughter, as well as herself.
At the moment, the mother and daughter do not have a car and travel to hospitals in Sydney sometimes by train, but mainly by taxi, which costs $290 each way, leaving them out of pocket.
While there are some hospital transport services, they were not always available and reliable, the mother and daughter said.
"It's near impossible to get there," Laurah said.
Combined with high rent and only receiving a carer's payment, Ms Smith said she was doing her best, and her mental health was suffering.
"I'm struggling, I'm really struggling financially, I'm struggling to put food on the table," she said.
"Dialysis is a lifeline, Laurah can't not have it."
She has set up a GoFundMe page as a "last resort" to go towards securing a car.
