Doco captures pre-war Nazi-style rallies in New York

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
March 22 2024 - 5:00am
In the years leading up to World War II, a Nazi-style organisation known as the German American Bund gained notoriety in the United States.
THE AMERICAN FUHRER

8.30pm, Sunday, SBS

Just six months before the start of World War II, a Nazi-style rally was held in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

