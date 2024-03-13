Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Basketball NSW shoots up big win for Shellharbour junior basketball players

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
March 13 2024 - 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour City Basketball Club (Bulls) chairman Adam Woodward at Shellharbour City Stadium. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour City Basketball Club (Bulls) chairman Adam Woodward at Shellharbour City Stadium. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It's been a long time coming but junior basketball players in Shellharbour finally have a basketball association of their own.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Basketball NSW shoots up big win for Shellharbour junior basketball players
Shellharbour City Basketball Club (Bulls) chairman Adam Woodward at Shellharbour City Stadium. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour now finally has its own basketball association
Agron Latifi
No comments
Meet the Austinmer young gun taking the mountain biking world by storm
Austinmer's Auden Raggett, 11, is showing great potential on a mountain bike. Picture by Adam McLean
The 11-year-old talent comes from a strong sporting pedigree.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Basketball

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.