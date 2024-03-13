Basketball NSW shoots up big win for Shellharbour junior basketball players

It's been a long time coming but junior basketball players in Shellharbour finally have a basketball association of their own.
Basketball NSW recently welcomed the Shellharbour City Basketball Club (Bulls) to its network of affiliated member associations.
The decision has ended years of Shellharbour players having to join nearby associations Kiama and Illawarra to play representative basketball.
Shellharbour Bulls chairman Adam Woodward said the decision was a big win for Shellharbour kids and their families.
"We are thrilled to give the kids of Shellharbour a basketball association of their own," he said.
"The experience of representative basketball and opportunities to explore the exciting world of basketball will not be lost on these kids.
"We have a hard-working committee dedicated to making basketball accessible to everyone in our community, whilst keeping that "family feel" vibe, we are known for."
Woodward said the last few years had been difficult for the club's 400 plus players.
"The talented kids who wanted to play representative basketball had no choice but to go to Kiama or to the Snake Pit," he said.
"It was heartbreaking that we couldn't provide this pathway for our talented kids.
"I'm so happy now that our talented kids will get the opportunity to not just play in the local competition, they now get to see other stadiums that they never would do.
"They get more opportunities at Basketball NSW tournaments, events, coaching and referee courses, which is great.
"It's been a long time coming but we are very happy."
The Bulls will continue to play out of and train at Shellharbour City Stadium.
Basketball NSW also welcomed the Casino Kings Basketball Association to its network of affiliated member associations.
Basketball NSW chief executive officer Maria Nordstrom expressed her delight at the addition of these two associations.
She emphasised that their inclusion not only strengthens our community but also aligns to make basketball more accessible to residents of NSW.
"Both organisations will offer learn-to-play programs (Ford Aussie Hoops) and domestic competitions. Basketball NSW will support them in developing coach and referee programs to prepare for potential entry into representative programs in the near future," Nordstrom said.
"Collaborating towards shared goals, enhanced by collective strengths, both associations are poised to explore new territories of growth, innovation, and sustainability alongside Basketball NSW."
