FEATURE PROPERTY
3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
This is an exceptional opportunity in the highly sought-after suburb of Wombarra. It offers a unique chance to capitalise on a location that combines the tranquility of coastal living with the convenience of urban amenities.
Nestled above the waves and in a front-row position, the home has panoramic and picturesque Pacific Ocean views.
This block of about 683m2 epitomises oceanfront living and is one of Wombarra's last hidden gems.
The current improvement is an older-style three-bedroom cottage that has served its purpose; it's time to make way for your dream beach house (STCA).
Embrace everything that is this iconic and idyllic coastal lifestyle and all that comes with it. Swimming, surfing, fishing, bike riding, bushwalking and much more.
Take a leisurely stroll along the established footpath to Coledale to enjoy popular cafes, shops, markets, the local school and onto the always popular Headlands Hotel.
A few steps further takes you to Austinmer and Thirroul providing you with an abundance of beaches and amenities only moments from home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.