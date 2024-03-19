How Kiama's Madeline Heiner is embracing life after competitive running

She's competed on the world's biggest athletics stages, but Madeline Heiner is embracing life in the slower lane in 2024.
The Kiama long-distance runner and steeplechase athlete is best known for representing her country at the 2016 Rio Olympics and two Commonwealth Games campaigns (2014 and 2018).
While she was an outstanding talent, Heiner had her injury battles during her career, including a double hamstring issue in 2019 which required her to fly to Finland for surgery.
She was able to recover and lace on the boots once again. However, it was during a run back home the following year that Heiner came to a serious realisation.
"I was one of those people who had the idea of ticking off that Olympic cycle and going to the 2020 Olympics. But then, of course, COVID postponed it for a year," Heiner - who is now based in Melbourne - told the Mercury.
"It's funny, as an athlete, you've got this thing of 'just get to the next thing of the four-year cycle'. When it got postponed, I kept actively thinking 'come on, just rally for one year'. And that was the mindset - 'ok, you can do it for one more year'.
"But I remember being home for COVID and going for a run in Wollongong and I thought 'I've got nothing else that I need to do. I'm so happy with what I've done'.
"So I literally threw away the spikes. I took them to one of the track clubs here in Melbourne and gave them piles of new shoes that I'd never worn."
While it can be difficult for some athletes to step away from the limelight, Heiner has never looked back.
"I've very much become a hobby jogger. I've got a little coaching business and that is for recreational runners, and people fitting it in with their work and lifestyle like I do," the 36-year-old said.
"I'm more at peace (with the decision) every moment that passes. I've been helping with a young race walker named Jemima Montag who got silver at the world champs last year and is genuinely a chance for Olympic gold this year. It seems a bit strange, I run along and she walks, but it's so nice to be able to do that.
"I still probably run six days a week. I still run quite a lot, but I run when I want to. I run slow, I run whatever distance I feel like."
While happy in retirement, Heiner does reflect on plenty of great highlights from her career.
And there was no greater moment than pulling on the green and gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Jainero.
"I think one of the hard things with the Olympic is that everything needs to align for you on those days. It's incredibly hard for that to happen - and it did for me," Heiner said.
"I had five magical days of four races and I have no idea how my body held together, but my PBs still come from those races which is unheard of. My Olympics disciplines were the steeplechase and 5k. I actually never run a steeplechase after that, I moved to the 5k and 10k after that.
"Those moments will always stand out. My parents were there and - while they're not particularly knowledgeable in sport - they at least knew that was a good performance," she added with a laugh.
Heiner is preparing to return to the Illawarra later this year after being unveiled as a 2024 Wollongong Running Festival ambassador.
The city's largest running event will take place on Sunday, June 2.
There is something on offer for people of all ages and abilities with the kids 2km fun run, the Mark Scott 5km run, a 10km run and a half-marathon (21.1km) course to be held.
"It's quite an honour to be honest. It's just to be able to come back and give something to the running community," Heiner said.
"I've been in Melbourne for a few years now, but all of my running (memories) come from Wollongong. Last year they wanted me to come up for it, but I wasn't able to, so it's a new one for me.
"The Illawarra still holds a special place in my heart - and even more so on the running front. Not long ago, I saw Wollongong Track Club post up a picture of half a dozen boys running, and literally every guy in that picture used to be a training partner of mine.
"They would turn up at the track and I'd say 'get in front of me and run'. So it was incredible to see some of those guys used to be 15 years old when they helped me, and now they're grown men.
"It's always a special place to me."
