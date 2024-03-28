Bullet train doco really needs a better title

Yes, I agree. This is without a doubt one of the most uninspiring TV show names ever devised.
If the title of a show is in part supposed to entice you to watch, then "World's Most Punctual Train" is an epic fail, as the kids probably don't say any more.
It certainly leaves one with the impression that the show is a major snoozefest. So the train runs on time, big deal.
The title does the show no favours; it is much more interesting than the title suggests - though it's hard to imagine how it could be less interesting.
The train in question is Japan's Shinkasen; which we Westerners call the Bullet Train because it goes super, super fast.
It's also super, super punctual - and to an insanely specific degree. Before each driver can board the train, they have to synchronise watches with the time-keeper to ensure they run to schedule.
If they take over a train that is running late (by which they mean less than a minute behind schedule) the driver is charged with making up that time.
On their trip, they do calculations to ensure their speed is sufficient to ensure they don't arrive late to their destination.
In between all this train stuff, the show meets up with a woman who makes the plastic food that sits in restaurant windows and a guy who grows the very fickle wasabi plant. I didn't even know it was a plant; I thought that icky green goo was made in a factory somewhere.
But no, it grows from the ground. And it turns out that even the Japanese find the stuff really strong.
What does all this have to do with the train? Nothing, really, but it makes for an interesting show.
It's the final episode of the second season of this dating show, which means some people get a happy ending while others get told "let's just be friends, okay?".
I'm not going to give away any spoilers, though I will commend the sensitive way the cameras handle the heartbreaking moment of one who was unlucky in love.
It comes across as dramatic for the viewer while also respecting the person's feelings - which is no simple feat.
As nightmare restaurants go, Diwan in Port Washington, New York, really isn't that bad.
Sure, they have old food taking up space in the chest freezers in the basement - but every single restaurant ever featured on any country's version of Kitchen Nightmares has that.
The worst sin here is that owner and chef Bobby is well into his 60s but can't stay out of the kitchen and let his executive chef take over.
Bobby ends up doing everything himself while all the other chefs he's hired stand around and watch him.
That's it, that's the worst thing this place does. No wonder Ramsay has to check out their social media pages (which is something I've never seen him do before).
He must have been desperately looking for something to be wrong that he could be all sweary about.
