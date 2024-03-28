Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment

Bullet train doco really needs a better title

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
March 29 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A show centred around the world's most punctual train is much better than the dull title suggests.
A show centred around the world's most punctual train is much better than the dull title suggests.

WORLD'S MOST PUNCTUAL TRAIN

8.20pm, Friday, SBS

Yes, I agree. This is without a doubt one of the most uninspiring TV show names ever devised.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.