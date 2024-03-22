Do you know what goes into making your Easter eggs?

Your Easter chocolate might taste delicious but how good is it, really?
Ethically minded consumers can find out more about the eggs and bunnies they are buying with the release of the fifth annual Chocolate Scorecard, which assesses 85 companies - which together purchase over 90 per cent of the world's cocoa - on their labour and environmental practices.
Associate Professor Stephanie Perkiss from the University of Wollongong's School of Accounting, Finance and Economics was part of the international team that created this year's scorecard, as was PhD candidate Claire Harris.
"The whole aim of the scorecard is encouraging companies to do better," Associate Professor Perkiss said.
Companies were scored green (the best), yellow, orange or red (the worst) on the six measures and then given an overall rating.
Those that did not participate were also noted on the scorecard.
Of the retailers with their own chocolate products operating in Australia, Aldi scored the highest with an overall yellow rating, meaning it is "progressing in policy and practice".
Woolworths has come in with an orange rating, meaning it needs improvement, but it is the only Australian company and one of only a few retailers to trace all cocoa items in its supply chains, rather than just confectionery.
Coles, Kmart and David Jones all attracted red ratings for trailing behind.
But the worst performer was Kmart, which not only scored red overall but across every measure.
The best medium-to-large chocolate company was Tony's Chocolonely, which scored green overall and on five of the six markers, followed by Ritter.
Mars Wrigley - the corporation behind such popular chocolates as M&M's, Snickers and Mars - was found to be progressing overall, but scored highly in the way it is addressing child labour.
Mondelez, whose product lines including Cadbury, Toblerone and Oreo, was assessed as needing improvement, falling especially short on pesticide management.
The Chocolate Scorecard team scored companies on six markers, the most important of which Associate Professor Perkiss said was traceability.
Companies could not provide information on any other issues in the supply chain, she said, if they could not say where their cocoa was coming from.
She said traceability had improved over time, but of the 63 companies that participated, about 50 per cent of the supply chain was indirect and not traced.
However, Associate Professor Perkiss said it was positive to see that a lot of companies did want to engage in the scorecard, demonstrating that they wanted to be more transparent and accountable.
Living income and child labour were two other categories.
The vast majority of cocoa farmers and their families in West Africa - which produces 75 per cent of the world's cocoa - do not receive a living income, the Chocolate Scorecard says, and many live in poverty.
Child labour remains a significant issue, with a 2020 report finding 1.56 million children in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire were affected in cocoa production.
The scorecard also looked at deforestation and climate, agroforestry, and pesticides.
Cocoa is a major driver of deforestation globally, but the Chocolate Scorecard says the use of agroforestry to grow cocoa can help reverse the negative impacts of the industry.
Associate Professor Perkiss said European Union deforestation regulations coming into effect shortly had lifted the bar this year.
Companies are also encouraged to reduce the use of pesticides, for both the environment and human health.
Associate Professor Perkiss hopes the scorecard will drive positive change in the chocolate industry.
"It would be nice to see farmers paid a living income, at the very least," Associate Professor Perkiss said.
"It would be nice to see child labour eliminated and support for the children on these farms."
She said she also hoped to see companies engage with better climate change policies, such as net zero emissions.
"Every chocolate purchase matters and sends a message to the chocolate producers that you value the steps they are taking to implement best practice into their farming, manufacturing and supply chain processes," Associate Professor Perkiss said.
The Chocolate Scorecard is coordinated by an Australian coalition called Be Slavery Free and can be found at chocolatescorecard.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.