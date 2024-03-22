Steelers looking to kick clear of SG Ball finals logjam with two weeks left

When two head coaches are preparing to go head to head, it's rare they do so out of the same office.
That was the strange scenario in which respective Illawarra and St George coaches Shaun Timmins and Willie Talau found themselves heading into last weekend's Steelers-Dragons SG Ball clash at Kogarah.
The pair of NRL greats are both part of St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan's full-time NRL staff, charged bringing structural and philosophical symmetry from the top grade down the joint venture's two junior pathway systems.
It made for some in-office ducks and drakes in the lead-up to last weekend's showdown, one that ultimately fell Talau's way with the Dragons winning 18-4 to leapfrog the Steelers into third spot on the ladder.
"It was an interesting week," Timmins said.
"We work here in the same office together and I was looking at his stuff and he was looking at mine. We both weren't giving away too much.
'We obviously both knew each other's strengths and weaknesses and we sort of got what we knew [about them] on the weekend. They were a real big forward pack, we've got three of their guys here in the NRL squad, so we knew that's what was going to happen.
"There was a bit of banter going on through the week and the players were having bets on who was going to win and that sort of stuff so it was a little bit disappointing. I was happy with our start to the game we just fell away in the end a little bit and our kicking game hurt us.
"I think we gave them four seven-tackle sets and their big boys just rolled us. Overall it was a bit disappointing, but we're on again this week. We've got two games to go so we just need to move on."
It was more than just an intriguing clash between two sides funnelling into the same NRL system, with the result pivotal to both sides finals chances.
The Steelers would have all but locked in a finals berth with the win, but now sit fourth just one win clear of the Bulldogs side they'll face on Sunday.
With just one win separating second-placed Newcastle from ninth-placed Canberra, the final fortnight of the competition shapes as a snakes and ladders game.
It's one Timmins is determined to kick clear of this weekend.
"If we'd won on the weekend we were probably right, but we didn't," Timmins said.
"I think in the next two weeks there'll be a lot of change in that top eight, and they only take the top six [into finals]. There'll be a lot of change over the next two weeks, but we can put it to bed this Sunday if we just get a win.
"The boys will turn up ready to play and they've been doing a real good job. They've been in every game, they never give in, so we just need to go up there and put 70 minutes together.
"We had to come from behind the first couple of weeks then we spoke to them about our start. We started alright on the weekend, but it's about putting it together for 70 minutes now.
"We've got a couple of injuries, which hurts at the moment, but that's why you have a squad of 26-27.
"I've used the majority of them, but they're all ready and looking to rip in on Sunday."
While injuries have taken a toll at a tricky time of year, Saturday's loss was the first game back from a broken hand for key half Kade Reed.
Timmins feels the shrewd No. 7's smarts will be crucial against huge Bulldogs pack.
"Getting our halfback back in Kade Reed on the weekend was a boost for us," Timmins said.
"We've had him out and our five-eighth Lyhkan King-Togia out, which hurt a little bit, but the boys in there did a really good job.
"Getting Reedy back this week, hopefully with his second game under his belt he'll be better for it and we can look to play that 70 minutes of footy.
"The Bulldogs are big side, but if we can try and keep the ball in play a little bit and tire their big boys out, we've got some points in us.
"I know that we can score points, we've just got to be able to defend them."
Illawarra's Harold Matthews side will also be in action at Hammondville Oval against the Bulldogs on Sunday, while the Steelers ladder-leading Tarsha Gale Cup side will take on the Panthers at St Marys on Saturday alongside the club's second-placed Lisa Fiaola Cup side.
