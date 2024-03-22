Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Reckless divers risk their lives at Shellharbour, all for an Instagram post

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated March 22 2024 - 8:51pm, first published 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chrissy Pignataro at Bass Point Reserve, with popular dive site Gravel Loader in the background. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Chrissy Pignataro at Bass Point Reserve, with popular dive site Gravel Loader in the background. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Wannabe divers in the Illawarra are putting their lives on the line as they search for the ultimate photo for Instagram, Australia's leading female freediver instructor says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.