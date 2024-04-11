The Suspect is full of mystery

There's plenty of mystery going on in the first episode of the series centred around clinical psychologist Joe O'Loughlin, who is asked by police to assist in the investigation into the murder of a young woman.
Trouble is, he's acting quite strangely and seems to know a lot more about the woman than he's letting on.
And soon the police start to think he may have been involved.
Aiden Turner does quite a good job in the lead role, portraying this apparent dark side while also showing the agreeable public face of the respected O'Loughlin.
In June 2020, as a reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters in Bristol marched to the harbour and tore down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, throwing it in the water.
This engaging documentary deals with how mayor Marvin Rees - the first directly elected mayor of Black African heritage of a major European city - dealt with the crisis.
He felt removing the Colston statue was just a symbolic act - and a criminal one - but did little to deal with the underlying causes of racism.
What we see is how the actions of the protesters sadly fanned the flames of racism, freeing up some to make verbal and physical threats to the black community - and to Rees and his own family.
Others look at the removal of the statue and cry out "where will it all end?". That's always a flawed argument because it overlooks what has actually happened in favour of stoking fears of what may (or may not) happen in the future.
Through it all, despite the massive pressure he is under, Rees manages to maintain an admirable sense of calm and even-handedness about the events - which is pretty much what you'd want from a leader.
When I think of "real American cowboys" the idea of one negotiating a $100 million investment from a venture capitalist isn't top of my list.
It's not even in the top 10.
Cowboys ride the ranges, have punch-ups at the local saloon and maybe shoot someone at high noon. They don't sit down and negotiate mega property deals.
So forget the real American cowboys rubbish; The McBee Dynasty - which focus on a real-life family of cattle ranchers - is more like Succession in cowboy hats.
Patriach Steve is working on the venture capital deal which is crucial to the family's cattle farm.
He's also got one eye on retirement, while three of his sons all vie to take over the reins the second dad decides to quit.
He's also in a relationship with Galena, the business' head of finance, who came from Russia to the United States as a mail order bride - though not Steve's bride.
There's also a brother who made an appearance on a season of Joe Millionaire, and is still seeing the woman he chose from that reality TV show.
Despite all of this stuff going on, the main focus of the first episode ends up being the brothers' efforts to burn out a paddock and deal with problems when the fire gets out of control.
