The changing face of Wollongong's Crown Street

Crown Street has long been the heart of the Wollongong CBD, especially since the mall was built in the 1980s. But looking through photo archives of the street shows the western end has always been overlooked - it's easy to find photos from Keira Street looking east, not so much in the other direction. What those photos also show is that the city has changed quite a lot since the early days. Pictures are from the Illawarra Mercury and the Collections of Wollongong City Library and the Illawarra Historical Society.