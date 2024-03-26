Everything on your wish list

4 beds | 2 baths | 3 car
This rare family home has it all.
Come inside and be welcomed home by high ceilings, old world charm, large bedrooms and beautifully renovated bathrooms.
It has three distinct living spaces, perfect for teenagers or elderly parents, which all lead out to a north-facing, sundrenched deck with a tropical oasis feel backyard which overlooks the local Thirroul Community Garden.
Take a short walk and head into Thirroul, a beautiful coastal town with pristine beaches. It offers a relaxed and laid-back lifestyle with its many cafes, boutique homeware shops, pubs, coffee shops, bakeries, supermarkets and a library.
For music, entertainment and comedy shows, there is the historical Anitas Theatre to enjoy.
Thirroul is ideal for families, it has local primary schools and is close to high schools that take advantage of this beautiful coastline and now offer surfing programs.
Bindy Rankin of The Agency Wollongong is the listing agent, and she said this home would suit a large or growing family.
"The separate living areas create a great feeling of privacy while still living under the same roof and having all of the features of your own home," she said.
"It would also suit a large family that cares for their elderly parents or a family that has relatives regularly visit from overseas.
"It would also suit a business couple that needs space to work from their own home or would be a fantastic option for a savvy investor," she said.
"This home really is a must-see, and it truly does have it all," said Bindy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.