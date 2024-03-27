Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Former Wollongong restaurateur penalised, ordered to pay worker

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
March 27 2024 - 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Duncan in the Paddock to Platter cafe which he operated on Keira Street, Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean
Shannon Duncan in the Paddock to Platter cafe which he operated on Keira Street, Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean

The former owner of Wollongong small bar and grazing board venue Paddock to Platter has been fined and ordered to pay a worker their full entitlements after underpaying the worker.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.