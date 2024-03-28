The Works: Looking towards the future Advertising Feature

When complete, The Works will deliver a healthy and active lifestyle through the provision of active transport options, recreational facilities, and public open spaces. Picture is an artist impression.

The Works, Corrimal, is proud to step forward as the major sponsor of the IWIB Businesswomen's Awards 2024 and celebrate the success of the women in our community who are chasing an amazing array of goals.

Changes are taking place on the site of the former Coke Works, and The Works are moving forward on the delivery of much-needed housing and community infrastructure for the region.

Demolition of old structures began in December 2023, marking the first steps in revitalising a derelict industrial property into a modern, urban village while paying tribute to the site's history.

Situated on 18 hectares of land and incorporating a variety of landscapes, precincts, housing types and features, The Works will become Wollongong's first five-star green star-rated community with certification awarded by the Green Building Council of Australia.

Green Star Communities promote environmental and social sustainability outcomes and are rated on governance, liveability, economic prosperity, environment, and innovation.

The aim is to deliver safe, accessible, and culturally rich communities that, through careful creation, provide broad-ranging public benefits while reducing ecological impacts.

From the start, The Works always believed the strongest communities are made of diverse people, places, stories and experiences, and they have sought to incorporate those ideals into their vision.

The extensive retention and planting of trees, biodiversity enhancement, community gardens, water-sensitive urban design water quality improvements, conservation of local flora and fauna, use of responsibly sourced materials, re-using building materials, and waste recycling will all contribute to their Green Star outcomes.

In the years to come, The Works will become a diverse community within the broader Corrimal region. It will be intergenerational, attracting people at different stages of their lives to enjoy a variety of landscapes, precincts, housing types and leisure facilities.

It will welcome new residents to support local businesses as well as provide flexible community space for teleworking and local start-ups.

The Stage One Built Form DA is with council following public exhibition, and there already have been significant enquiries about The Works.

There has been huge support for the project and this momentum is expected to continue building moving forward and with the opening of the display centre in Corrimal.

The reinvigorated site will offer the entire community active transport links, parklands, a dog park, a heritage plaza and a proposed childcare centre.

The vision encompasses the creation of a space that emphasises community, renewal, environmental sustainability, and public benefit through open spaces and recreational amenities.

The hope is that The Works will become a community asset that encourages symmetry between working lifestyles and family accord.

"In the IWIB Businesswomen's Awards 2024, we see the stories, journeys and accomplishments that reflect our own history as well as a powerful drive towards future success," they said.