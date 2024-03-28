15 Illawarra cafes that will help your coffee cravings over Easter

If death and taxes are sure things, then needing a coffee on Easter Friday can't be far behind.
With Easter on our doorstep not all business will be open.
There are restrictions on supermarkets, liquor stores and department stores on Good Friday. Closures vary across the weekend and may also be different across the country, too.
And while this is far from an exhaustive list of the cafes across the Illawarra open on the public holidays, it's a handy reckoner for coffee-lovers.
Enjoy the weekend and support local businesses.
A few suggestions for Easter Friday
Bean Roasted, Shellharbour: 6am-5pm, Calderwood: 6am-2pm
Bostin Brew Co, Stanwell Park: 8am-3.30pm
Bull & Bear Cafe, Wollongong: 8am breakfast, noon lunch
De Village Cafe, Shellharbour: 7am-8pm
Lee and Me, Wollongong: 8am-2pm
Lil Mahs, Wollongong: 7am-2pm
North Break Cafe, Woonona: 7am-2pm
Opus Coffe Brewers, Wollongong: 8am-1pm
Penny Whistlers, Kiama: 7am-10pm
Ruby's Cafe, Bulli: 7am-2.30pm
Saltie Dog Coffee and Crepes, East Corrimal: 8am-1.30pm, Coledale: 7.30am-7pm
Shells Diner, Austinmer: 7am-5pm
Sketch at Coledale: 7am - 2pm
Wollongong City Patisserie, Cringila: open, hours undetermined
Xavier's Place, Fairy Meadow: 6am-noon
Bean Roasted,Shellharbour: 6am-5pm, Calderwood: 6am-2pm
Bostin Brew Co, Stanwell Park: 8am-3.30pm
Country Grocer Cafe, Unanderra: 8.30am-4.30pm
De Village Cafe, Shellharbour: 7am-3pm
Lee and Me, Wollongong: 8am-2pm
North Break Cafe, Woonona: 7am-3pm
Oh Dang, Espresso, Windang: 7.30am-11.30am
Opus Coffe Brewers, Wollongong: 8am-1pm
Penny Whistlers, Kiama: 7am-10pm
Ruh Cafe, Wollongong: 9am-4pm,
Saltie Dog Coffee and Crepes, Coledale: 7.30am - 4pm
Sketch at Coledale: 7am - 2pm
Shells Diner, Austinmer: 7am-5pm
Wollongong City Patisserie, Cringila: open, hours undetermined
Xavier's Place, Fairy Meadow: 6am-1.30pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.