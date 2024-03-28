Illawarra Mercury

IWIB Awards FinalistsAdvertising Feature

Celebrating the success of all women in businessAdvertising Feature

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandy Drain, Glenda Papac and Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Tania Brown at the IWIB Business Womens Awards Finalists Lunch event. Picture by Adam Mclean
Mandy Drain, Glenda Papac and Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Tania Brown at the IWIB Business Womens Awards Finalists Lunch event. Picture by Adam Mclean

Illawarra Women in Business celebrated the 2024 IWIB Business Women's Awards Finalists Lunch event at Centro CBD last Friday.

The event was a day of celebration and excitement, with all finalists networking and supporting each other in their Awards journey.

The next big event for the 2024 Finalists is the IWIB Business Women's Awards Day on Friday, May 3, at City Diggers.

Glenda Papac is the director of Illawarra Women in Business.

2023 IWIB Awards Winners Mandy Drain and Aleida Dwarte Picture by NEG Photography
2023 IWIB Awards Winners Mandy Drain and Aleida Dwarte Picture by NEG Photography

"Entering Awards is an important part of business development. Awards make us feel good about what we are doing and acknowledge a job well done, imperative for both the business owner and the team," she said.

A group of 2024 IWIB Awards Finalists. Picture by NEG Photography
A group of 2024 IWIB Awards Finalists. Picture by NEG Photography

"Celebrating the finalists is rewarding for all finalists, as not everyone is a winner on Awards Day, and the Finalists Day gives everyone the opportunity to acknowledge their own success, the success of their team and their peers".

Illawarra Women in Business is proud to have The Works Corrimal as a major sponsor of the Awards and also sponsor of the IWIB Business Woman of the Year and IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year.

The Awards sponsors keep coming back year after year.

This year, they welcomed back One Agency JD Property Agents, Access Law Group, Fincare Accounting, Better Business Accounting, Lancaster Law & Mediation, Foye Legal, Fiducian Illawarra, Commonwealth Business Banking Wollongong Melinda Griffiths Lawyers, ANZ Business Banking Wollongong and Destination Wollongong as the 2024 IWIB Business Women's Awards Sponsors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Announcing the finalists for 2024Advertising Feature

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The awards are a great opportunity for business women in the Illawarra to come together to celebrate success. Picture by NEG Photography
The awards are a great opportunity for business women in the Illawarra to come together to celebrate success. Picture by NEG Photography

IWIB are proud to announce the finalists of the 2024 IWIB Business Women's Awards.

An overwhelming number of applications were received this year. After each application was evaluated, 51 individual finalists were chosen. Last Friday, they were all presented with certificates to hang in their workspace as their badge of honour.

We congratulate:

  • Purdy O'Connor - Allied Health Virtual Administrators
  • Kristy Duffy - Awareness Co Pty Ltd
  • Sandy Mandfredi - Bambolinis Soft Play Pty Ltd
  • Ruby Soeterboek - Beans Marketing
  • Natasha Panetta - Busy Goddess Marketing Co Pty Ltd
  • Renee Knight - CareSouth
  • Aubry Ann Tan - Coastal Luxe Aesthetics
  • Kachina Dimmock - Collective Catalyst
  • Hilary Language - Cosmetic Injectables
  • Karena Nicholls - Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers
  • Jane Curran - Curran Plumbing, Electrical, Heating
  • Bonnie Comber - Dress for Success Illawarra Branch
  • Bethany Paterson - Driving Miss Daisy Wollongong Central
  • Marlyn Soulakelles - Edmen Community Staffing Solutions Pty Ltd
  • Nicole Gulevski - Edmen Community Staffing Solutions Pty Ltd
  • Jody Langlois - Essential Care
  • Kayla Morosin - Evolving Bellies
  • Bianca Hunt - FLW Connect Pty Ltd
  • Teagan Hines-Waterman - Focus Tutoring
  • Paige Pollard - Good Energy Run Club
  • Kelly Andrews - Healthy Cities Illawarra
  • Cushla Tiananga - Illawarra Angels
  • Jacqueline Slater - Jacqueline Slater - Civil Celebrant
  • Kate Rickersey - Land Equity International
  • Louise Moulton - Louise Moulton Legal
  • Melinda Griffiths - Melinda Griffiths Lawyers
  • Zoe McCarthy - Miss Zoe's School of Dance
  • Tracy Preston - MMJ Wollongong
  • Monik Chamberlain - MOK Creative
  • Felicity Gallegos - Novotel Wollongong Northbeach
  • Vanessa Borg - Novotel Wollongong Northbeach
  • Simi Thomas Akkattayil - Olive Care Disability Services
  • Rayna Gillott - Pilates Haus
  • Tasha Amour - Rare Ovarian Cancer Inc.- ROC Inc.
  • Sally Dillon - Revolution Consulting Group
  • Rachel Lee - Scribbly Gum Photography
  • Angela Blake - SmartFone Flick Fest
  • Ellen Noye - Solve Care Pty Ltd
  • Korin Koutsomihalis - Soul Fit Co
  • Rebecca Dunning - Stand Up Paddle Boarding Shellharbour
  • Rachael Jones - Studio Gilmour Interior Design
  • Mandy Drain - Taylor Made Outcomes
  • Chelsea Crean - The Business Edit
  • Nikki Atchison - The Illawarra Hotel
  • Karlie Zec - Tiny Tins
  • Hayley Macfarlane - Tread Right Podiatry & Biomechanics
  • Kylee Dennis - Two Face Investigations
  • Brooke Harvey - Vesuda Skin
  • Ewa Mantaj - Wollongong K9 Academy
  • Laura Struys - Wollongong Women
  • Crystal Wright - Worrells
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Works: Looking towards the futureAdvertising Feature

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When complete, The Works will deliver a healthy and active lifestyle through the provision of active transport options, recreational facilities, and public open spaces. Picture is an artist impression.
When complete, The Works will deliver a healthy and active lifestyle through the provision of active transport options, recreational facilities, and public open spaces. Picture is an artist impression.

The Works, Corrimal, is proud to step forward as the major sponsor of the IWIB Businesswomen's Awards 2024 and celebrate the success of the women in our community who are chasing an amazing array of goals.

Changes are taking place on the site of the former Coke Works, and The Works are moving forward on the delivery of much-needed housing and community infrastructure for the region.

Demolition of old structures began in December 2023, marking the first steps in revitalising a derelict industrial property into a modern, urban village while paying tribute to the site's history.

Situated on 18 hectares of land and incorporating a variety of landscapes, precincts, housing types and features, The Works will become Wollongong's first five-star green star-rated community with certification awarded by the Green Building Council of Australia.

Green Star Communities promote environmental and social sustainability outcomes and are rated on governance, liveability, economic prosperity, environment, and innovation.

The aim is to deliver safe, accessible, and culturally rich communities that, through careful creation, provide broad-ranging public benefits while reducing ecological impacts.

From the start, The Works always believed the strongest communities are made of diverse people, places, stories and experiences, and they have sought to incorporate those ideals into their vision.

The extensive retention and planting of trees, biodiversity enhancement, community gardens, water-sensitive urban design water quality improvements, conservation of local flora and fauna, use of responsibly sourced materials, re-using building materials, and waste recycling will all contribute to their Green Star outcomes.

In the years to come, The Works will become a diverse community within the broader Corrimal region. It will be intergenerational, attracting people at different stages of their lives to enjoy a variety of landscapes, precincts, housing types and leisure facilities.

It will welcome new residents to support local businesses as well as provide flexible community space for teleworking and local start-ups.

The Stage One Built Form DA is with council following public exhibition, and there already have been significant enquiries about The Works.

There has been huge support for the project and this momentum is expected to continue building moving forward and with the opening of the display centre in Corrimal.

The reinvigorated site will offer the entire community active transport links, parklands, a dog park, a heritage plaza and a proposed childcare centre.

The vision encompasses the creation of a space that emphasises community, renewal, environmental sustainability, and public benefit through open spaces and recreational amenities.

The hope is that The Works will become a community asset that encourages symmetry between working lifestyles and family accord.

"In the IWIB Businesswomen's Awards 2024, we see the stories, journeys and accomplishments that reflect our own history as well as a powerful drive towards future success," they said.

"We congratulate all of the finalists in this year's awards and thank every one of you for the work you do in keeping the Illawarra strong."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail