What do homes have in Albion Park Rail but not in Austinmer or Wombarra?

What do homes in Albion Park Rail have that seaside mansions in Wombarra do not?
And what can residents of parts of Port Kembla access that you won't find in Berkeley or Warrawong?
Indeed, what does one side of Pass Ave in Thirroul have, but the other side of the street still lacks?
Fibre to the Premises, is what.
Thousands more homes in the Illawarra are now able to connect to a full-fibre broadband internet connection, an upgrade from the copper wire which for many of us still carries the National Broadband Network.
Almost 66,000 homes and business across the Illawarra and Southern Highlands can now upgrade to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) connections, Member for Whitlam and Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said.
The new connections are capable of delivering internet speeds 18 times as fast as the current Fibre to the Node system, where the fibre optic cable stops somewhere in a suburb and copper wires carry the NBN to homes from there.
Some of Figtree has it, some does not. Port Kembla is largely without, except for a lucky few areas. Dapto is flush with fibre, but Berkeley and Warrawong connect with copper; Cordeaux Heights has it but not the heights of Farmborough.
Keiraville, Albion Park, Shell Cove and Kiama are connected. Bellambi, Woonona and Bulli are ready for higher speeds but the growth to the north stops on the southern edge of Thirroul - Pass Ave.
Installations are continuing to fill gaps in the patchwork and people can check their address on the NBN's map to see if they are eligible.
Mr Jones hailed the progress made under the Albanese Government after the previous Coalition Governments stopped short of delivering full fibre all the way to people's homes.
"Our government's investment to expand full-fibre broadband access is a gamechanger.
"Having a fast, reliable internet connection is essential these days, and I encourage our community to check the NBN website to see whether they're eligible for an upgrade."
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said fibre upgrades are available on-demand at no installation cost when an eligible household or small business takes out an eligible higher-speed plan.
"Fast and reliable full-fibre broadband unlocks greater social inclusion and economic productivity. It's essential infrastructure in 2024," she said.
"This is a fantastic milestone for one million households in NSW who have been saddled with slow and unreliable copper technology rolled out by the former Liberal-National Government.
"Access to this technology is vital for families who have had to struggle with drop outs and slow speeds over copper.
"I strongly encourage households to check the NBN website to see if you might be eligible for a full-fibre upgrade".
