The best photos from South Coast Flame's entertaining draw with Central Coast

Second half substitute Jyden Harb was the hero for the South Coast Flame after his goal rescued a point against Central Coast United.
The Flame opened the scoring in their FNSW League Two Men's clash at Ian McLennan Park thanks to a strike from Genki Iwata.
The visitors turned the game on its head almost immediately however, with a double to Zac Pezzutto seeing the visitors lead going into the sheds.
For long periods of the match it seemed like Andrew Paine's team would suffer their second league loss in succession but Harb had other ideas.
The second half substitute scored in the 75th minute to rescue a point for his team as the game finished 2-2.
Mercury photographer Adam McLean was there to capture the best of the action...
It has been a stunning start to the season for the Flame, with five wins, two draws, and just the singular loss in their opening eight games seeing them right up the pointy end of the table.
The team will be in action again next week when they face Mounties Wanderers away on Friday, April 5.
