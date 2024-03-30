Missing woman from Sydney known to frequent Wollongong

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Sydney's south, known to frequent Wollongong.
Aisha Kovacs, aged 29, was last seen on Belmore Road North, Riverwood, about 12pm on Saturday, March 23
When Aisha was unable to be located or contacted, she was reported missing to police, who commenced inquiries to locate her.
Police and family hold concerns for Aisha's welfare as she lives with a medical condition and requires medication.
Aisha is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of a medium build, about 160cm tall, with brown hair and eyes.
Aisha is known to frequent the Bexley, Narwee, Beverly Hills, Cronulla, Sutherland Shire, Wollongong and Riverwood areas.
Anyone with information in relation to Aisha's whereabouts is urged to contact Kogarah Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
