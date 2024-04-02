Football South Coast's brand new initiative to support developing referees

Referee abuse is a worldwide problem in football, and local governing body Football South Coast wish to change that fact.
FSC's latest initiative, titled 'Development Armbands', will aim to provide support and recognition to emerging 'Level 4' (junior or youth) referees, and all U18 referees who may be officiating senior fixtures.
FSC's hope is that it acts as a visible reminder to all players, coaches, and spectators that the wearer is a new level 4 referee or an U18 referee officiating a senior game.
For aspiring 16-year-old FSC referees Micah Leimbach, Olivia Volpato, and Joshua Edwards, it means they can continue to develop their game in a potentially safer environment.
"It gives you more confidence knowing that there's support there," Volpato said.
"So that you're just not going out there and hoping that the centre refs will help you. There's also people outside that are going to help you. This armband represents that."
Edwards, who has been refereeing for three years, said it was a great initiative.
"It gives me more courage doing older games and going out there with the facilities protecting us."
Leimbach, who has moved into senior refereeing, said it was a crucial announcement.
"It's great for the young ones who are coming through."
Meanwhile FSC chief executive Ann-Marie Ballina said the development of more referees was paramount for the success for the game.
"As the player participation base continues to grow with record numbers, the importance of the growth and development of match officials is critical to support the game," Ballina said.
"Football South Coast is committed to providing increased support for referees across the region and to improve the experience for our match officials at our local games.
"This initiative will encourage increased respect and support for our young referees as we continue to focus on improving recruitment and retention of referees."
The end goal for young referees in the South Coast region is to take control of mens or womens Illawarra Premier League, or District League games. From there, the next stage is moving to the state National Premier League competitions, including the Wolves and the Stingrays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.