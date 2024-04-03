Your last chance to see the 'finest ensemble in Australia' in Kiama

Classical music fans of the Illawarra will get to see an Aria-nominated artist perform during their farewell tour when the Goldner String Quartet arrive in Kiama.
Described by organiser Daniel Rohn as one of the "finest ensembles in Australia", the quartet will perform as part of the six-part Classical Kiama series.
It's part of the 30th and final season for the quartet, which has achieved the rare feat of retaining all of its original members since forming.
Classical Kiama organiser and concert violinist Daniel Rohn says the performance will be a highlight of the series' year.
"It's always a special thing when a string quartet who has been playing for such a long time together when they decide to stop," Mr Rohn said.
"I will ask them how much it hurts to stop, and how much of a relief it is.
"One thing is for sure, musically it is the most rewarding one can do and hear."
The program will include movements of quartet masterworks by Mozart, Schumann, Sdraulig, Tchaikovsky and Beethoven.
"String quartet in itself is of all chamber music and of all formations, such as a piano trio or quartet... this is the most significant and most in a way meaningful to the whole repertoire of classical music," Mr Rohn said.
Tickets are available for the Sunday, April 7 concert here or at the Kiama tourist office.
