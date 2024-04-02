The key reason behind the Stingrays' stunning form in front of goal

With 10 goals in two games and three wins on the bounce, it's fair to say the Illawarra Stingrays have found form. So how have they done it?
Currently fourth on the ladder with a game in hand, the Stingrays have beaten Manly, Blacktown, and Sydney Uni in succession, with the latter two games ending in 5-1 wins.
Stingrays coach Steve Gordon said the entire team from defence to attack had been on song of late, but he believed the key reason to his team banging in the goals was due to the great link up work in attack.
"We're getting the ball into that front third and we're being effective with it," Gordon said.
"So the pleasing thing is that the midfield is gelling really well with the attacking players. We're creating a lot which is good. Even when we beat Manly 2-1, they only had three shots all game and now they're having 25 shots every other game.
"So it just goes to show that if you can defend well, you win football games. And then the midfield and attack is gelling really well and we've also got a lot of different goal scoring options."
The Stingrays have been performing admirably across the board so far in the National Premier League NSW Women's competition in first and reserve grade, as well as U18s.
As a result, the Stingrays are currently placed second on the club championship table, a feat which impressed Gordon.
"Being second in the club championships is massive for the club," he said.
"It's a big turnaround from last season where we got in a bit of a relegation battle but obviously we avoided that because we finished quite strong."
The Stingrays are scheduled for two matches at Macedonia Park, Berkeley this week. One on Thursday, April 4 against Gladesville and then on Sunday, April 7 against UNSW FC. Wet weather predictions for the Illawarra this week don't bode well, and games may have to be postponed or moved to different venues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.