Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

The key reason behind the Stingrays' stunning form in front of goal

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 3 2024 - 11:29am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stingrays player Ami Dekimura brings the ball forward against Blacktown earlier in the season. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Stingrays player Ami Dekimura brings the ball forward against Blacktown earlier in the season. Picture by Sylvia Liber

With 10 goals in two games and three wins on the bounce, it's fair to say the Illawarra Stingrays have found form. So how have they done it?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.