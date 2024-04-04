No need for a Time Warp, Rocky Horror Show still delivers a rock'n'roll masterpiece

It's astounding, time is fleeting... can you believe the Rocky Horror Show has turned 50!
For a little rock'n'roll musical that began in front of a handful of people in London in 1973, it sure has come far.
After triumphant seasons in 2023, the 50th anniversary world tour opened in Sydney on April 3, with theatre superstar Jason Donovan staring as Frank N Furter.
There were no traces of the one-time Neighbours heartthrob as he wowed audiences with a whole lot of flirtation and a little bit of sweetness, all while wearing fishnet stockings and a corset.
Donovan's theatre pedigree goes back decades - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Sound of Music, The King's Speech - the list goes on - but he was born to play Frank N Furter, he embodies the character and oozes sexuality and allure.
Keep an eye on him - even when he's not centre stage - it's a masterclass in how to let the character possess every part of you.
From the opening number, Science Fiction/Double Feature, to the final curtain call, every cast member had their time to shine.
Blake Bowden and Deidre Khoo (Brad and Janet) are well matched and thoroughly entertaining as they fall under the spell of goings on in Frank N Furter's mansion.
Henry Rollo (Riff Raff) almost steals the show, embodying a hunchback so convincingly you forget it's an actor under all that hair, make up and, well, hunch.
There's not too many musicals when you can heckle from the audience and not get booted out of the theatre, but Rocky Horror is that kind of show.
The part of narrator is critical in this musical, they set the scene and encourage audience participation and, in the case Dylan Alcott, he more than rose to the challenge.
The sports hero, Paralympian and Australian of the Year shone in his debut theatre role - he was funny and volleyed back to audience heckles as quick as they came in, each time the audience whooped with applause.
How inspirational it is for audiences young and old to see an actor in a wheelchair take centre stage, as they say - if you can't see it, you can't be it.
Alcott is in the role until April 17, after that comedian Peter Helliar stars as the narrator until May 5.
Staging and lighting is on the minimal side but the production, written by Richard O'Brien and directed by Christopher Luscombe, will see you shiver with antici-pation.
Rocky Horror Show is playing for a limited six-week season at Theatre Royal Sydney until May 12.
Theatre Royal Sydney is located at 108 King Street, Sydney and is within walking distance from numerous train and bus stations, and also taxi ranks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.