Dapto comedy night for Top Blokes: Laugh for a good cause this May

Everyone wants to laugh, so why not go out and chuckle for a good cause on Mates Day.
Top Blokes Foundation is hosting a Comedy for a Cause night on May 8, also known as Mates Day, and let's face it we could all use a break from reality.
Four comedians - Peter Berner, Andrew Barnett, Bruce Griffiths and Mat Wakefield - will be take to the Daptos Leagues Club stage.
Top Blokes' Regional Coordinator in the Illawarra and South Coast, Jacob Morrison, says they wanted to capitalise on Mates Day to help support their cause.
"What better way to promote mental health by coming out and having a good laugh," Mr Morrison said.
"Encourage everyone to get out and have a good night with friends, have a laugh but also for a good cause."
The foundation's mission is to challenge young males to be their best selves through mentoring programs.
"So what we do is operate in schools, out of schools, running a weekly workshop to kind of push them out of their comfort zone."
The foundation's workshops cover different topics each week including alcohol, drugs, healthy relationships and anger management.
Top Blokes Foundation started in the Illawarra in 2006 and Mr Morrison says the show is an opportunity to give back to the community for their support.
"We want to get everyone around and just kind of have a good laugh, have a good time," he said.
"Also kind of really promote the fact that young men are struggling out there and we need to provide some help for them."
Tickets for the event are on sale now.
