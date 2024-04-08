Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Sacked Helensburgh coal miners not 'genuine redundancies': Federal Court

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 8 2024 - 4:45pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Timbs (insert) said the move to contract staff eroded pay, conditions and job security. Graphic by ACM
Bob Timbs (insert) said the move to contract staff eroded pay, conditions and job security. Graphic by ACM

A Federal Court decision which found that 22 workers who were dismissed at the Metropolitan Mine in Helensburgh in 2020 were not genuine redundancies has been hailed as a landmark case in ongoing "same job, same pay" arguments between unions and employers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.