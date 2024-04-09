Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Mount Kembla pub prepares to become mountain biking pit stop

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
April 9 2024 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daine Blackburn and Kath Walshaw in the soon to open accommodation at the Mount Kembla Village Hotel. Picture by Robert Peet
Daine Blackburn and Kath Walshaw in the soon to open accommodation at the Mount Kembla Village Hotel. Picture by Robert Peet

The Mount Kembla Village Hotel has opened a cafe and is soon to rent out upstairs rooms as boutique-accommodation as the historic pub prepares for an influx of visitors attracted to the soon to open mountain bike trails in the escarpment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Food and Drink

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.