NSW's oldest player guides Illawarra to first walking basketball title

Little more than a year since forming the Illawarra walking basketball team is celebrating winning its first trophy.
Winning the 2024 Walking Basketball Club Challenge held at Castle Hills Stadium was extra special as it was also the first walking basketball tournament the Illawarra Basketball Association had played in.
Six associations played in the challenge on March 19, held to coincide with Seniors Week, with Illawarra dropping only one game before downing Central Coast Waves 20-18 in a thrilling final to be crowned champions.
It was a sweet result for Illawarra player Rob Cannon. The Illawarra basketball stalwart is the oldest registered player in New South Wales but at 81 shows no signs of slowing down.
Instead Cannon told the Mercury he plans on playing more regular tournaments, including Masters championships over the coming months.
"I still play competition basketball. I'm the oldest registered player in NSW. I'm not the oldest player in Australia though, there's an 85-year-old who plays in South Australia," he said.
"I love basketball. I recently played in the over 75s World Championships in Argentina.
"I also played for an American team in their national competition.
"I hope to play for Australia in the next World Championships in Switzerland in 2025."
Cannon is also encouraging those seniors who can't play regular basketball to take up walking basketball.
Walking basketball, as the name suggests, sees participants walk during games and is a low-impact, social-focused version of the sport which helps to maintain and improve health.
It is growing in popularity across Australia.
Last year Basketball Illawarra launched a free walking basketball training session, followed by a friendly game, which is held every Wednesday morning at the Snakepit.
Cannon is happy that a full competition is now up and running in the region.
"I'd encourage those seniors who love basketball to take up walking basketball. Even if you don't know how to play it's okay, we can teach you," he said.
The sessions start at 9.30am each Wednesday at the Snakepit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.