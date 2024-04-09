Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

NSW"s oldest player guides Illawarra to first walking basketball title

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 9 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra celebrates winning the 2024 Walking Basketball Club Challenge. Picture supplied
Illawarra celebrates winning the 2024 Walking Basketball Club Challenge. Picture supplied

Little more than a year since forming the Illawarra walking basketball team is celebrating winning its first trophy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
NSW's oldest player guides Illawarra to first walking basketball title
Illawarra celebrates winning the 2024 Walking Basketball Club Challenge. Picture supplied
At age 81 Rob Cannon shows no signs of slowing down
Agron Latifi
No comments
Flanagan resists changes but Dragons on notice ahead of Tigers showdown
Tyrell Sloan (right) and Zac Lomax (left) have been named at fullback and wing respectively for Sunday's clash with the Tigers despite switching in a last-start loss to the Knights. Picture by Anna Warr
Hame Sele's inclusion is the only change.
Mitch Jennings
Albion Park FC learn huge lessons ahead of 2024 Community League campaign
Albion Park FC player Sebastian Siegl (right) and Hill Top opponent Blake Friedrich battle for possession during the Peter Webster Cup final on Sunday. Picture - @gragrapix
The Community League all age men's comp begins this weekend.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Dapto coach to guide Australia to Gridiron World Championships in Canada
Dapto resident Mitchell Woellner will head to Canada with the Australian Outbacks U20s side. Woellner is the defensive end coach of the team taking part in the World Gridiron Championships. Picture by Robert Peet
Mitch Woellner is the Australian Outbacks' defensive coordinator
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Basketball

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.