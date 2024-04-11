Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Crownview buyers have a chance to get their money back

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 11 2024 - 11:08am, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler has been told by the Crownview developer that buyers can get their money back. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Adam McLean
NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler has been told by the Crownview developer that buyers can get their money back. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Adam McLean

Buyers in the troubled Crownview apartments may finally be able to get their deposits back.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.