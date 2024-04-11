How UOW ranks in different subjects compared to unis around the world

The University of Wollongong has ranked in the top 100 universities in the world for two specialised subject areas, performing best in nursing and mining engineering.
The QS Rankings by Subject 2024 was released on April 10, showing how universities across the globe performed according to higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).
It looked at five broad subject areas, and 55 narrow subject areas for more than 5000 institutions, taking into account each university's reputation and research output.
Engineering and Technology was Wollongong's best broad subject area, where it ranked equal 212th.
It ranked 223rd in Natural Sciences (a rise of 42 places on the previous year), equal 249th in Social Sciences and Management (up nine places), equal 258th in Arts and Humanities, and equal 374th in Life Sciences and Medicine (up 14 places).
Nursing - which is UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson's research speciality - and mining engineering were the best narrow subject areas where the university is the top 100.
UOW also ranked in the top 150 for sports-related subjects, civil and structural engineering, and materials science.
It was in the top 200 in archaeology, accounting and finance, business and management studies, law, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, chemistry, geography, geology, and geophysics.
Prof Davidson said the rankings showed a commitment to academic excellence and innovation.
"We are proud of our faculty, staff, and students for their relentless pursuit of knowledge and their contributions to shaping a brighter future," she said.
"As UOW continues to uphold its standards of excellence, these rankings serve as a testament to the dedication of our staff to providing a world-class education experience and making a positive impact on society."
Across Australia, there were nine universities who made it into the global top 10 for certain subjects in 2024.
This included Monash University, which was ranked second for pharmacy and pharmacology, the University of Queensland which ranked second for sports-related subjects and Curtin University, which came second for mining engineering.
