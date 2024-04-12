From Corrimal debut to Steelers finals push: Plecas' high hopes for Cougars

Corrimal product Braith Plecas is confident the future is bright at the Cougars having reached his own new heights since breaking through for a first grade debut last season.
It was a trying 2023 at Ziems Park, but an influx of local juniors pushing their way into the first grade ranks saw a strong finish, including a breakthrough victory over Dapto in the penultimate round of the season.
Plecas was part of that win, saying the late-season green shoots played no small role in what's been a personally stellar campaign with the Steelers SG Ball squad this year.
"I made that debut and it was huge for me," Plecas said.
"It was probably my biggest goal, and played a fair few games in grade, which was really good to get comfortable there.
"That taught me a lot, training with the senior boys I was playing with. Then you're playing against, not only a lot stronger people, but a lot more skillful that have been in that grade for a very long time.
"Going up against someone like (Collegians captain) Blake Phillips, he's a legend of first grade here and you see him do things and you can see the difference in experience and stuff like that. Getting through that was really big for me.
"The next goal was to make SG Ball. I made that, and I feel like that just rolled off to the back of my [Corrimal] debut because there was so much time and effort going into training at the Cougars."
The personal growth he's experienced - largely through the personal tutelage of current Corrimal co-head coach Jarrod Mullen - is why he's confident what will be a decidedly youthful Cougars outfit can take big strides in 2024 under returned coach Sean Maloney.
"It's really good to have Sean back, Thomas (Maloney) is back and Jarrod's there again, so we're really confident at the Cougars this year," Plecas said.
"Jarrod's been massive for the club, especially for me. He knew I was trying to reach that goal of making SG Ball and he was taking me one-on-one training and making me get better.
"That was a big part in me making this [Steelers] team. He lifted me heaps and he does that for all the boys and we've got a good junior system coming through.
"Vili Mahe, our captain is a great player and gives me a lot of confidence. It's the same with Joey Duggan, Thomas (Maloney).
"It's a lot better having juniors there because you're around people you've been around your whole life who are committed to the club."
While he has his goals in the Illawarra League this season, Plecas' most pressing mission is Saturday's SG Ball finals clash with Newcastle.
The Steelers carried a horrendous injury toll into their final-round clash with the Bears, but did the job to punch their finals ticket.
Coach Shaun Timmins welcomes back some big inclusions this week in five-eighth Lykhan King-Togia, Seth Pearman Tyrone Amone.
With the rest of the squad freshened by a week off, Plecas feels the tough run in will only benefit his side in the pressure-cooker of finals footy.
"We've had a fair few injuries this year, probably more than any other team in the competition," Plecas said,
"We came in on the Monday (before the final game) and we'd had one get injured. We were a bit down from that, but by the time we came in Wednesday another two had gone down.
"It was hard to deal with but we just wanted to put it behind us and do it for those boys because they'd love to be out there. We've got heaps of depth, it's a big squad.
"I don't think anyone's had the same setbacks [as us], so it's good going in knowing people don't think we can win. We're ready to prove them wrong."
