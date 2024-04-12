The innovative program that brought music therapy to Illawarra people in their homes

Using her eye movements, Laura Boyd - a massive fan of horror - co-writes a song with music therapist Harry Tregilgas.
A crazy woman with a chainsaw, a spooky clock, blood and gore, and a Robert Pattinson vampire all make the cut, going into a personalised song that Mr Tregilgas performs, set to suitably creepy organ music played on an electric keyboard.
Ms Boyd was one of about 20 participants with Illawarra disability service provider Cram Foundation who took part in a year-long music therapy program that brought its benefits to people in their homes.
Cram Foundation chief executive officer Karen Burdett said there were lots of music activities both in mainstream and disability spaces, but these were usually dependent on an individual's capacity to participate.
Those who did not communicate verbally or could not hold an instrument, she said, might miss out but this program, a partnership between the Cram Foundation and the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music (WollCon), took personalised, one-on-one sessions directly to them.
There were no set outcomes the program aimed to achieve with participants, except as WollCon CEO David Francis said, "unlocking and unleashing their creativity".
The participants themselves directed the sessions according to their own wants.
Some, like Ms Boyd, wrote songs; others simply sang or vocalised while music was being played.
Mr Francis said the music therapists, who were "exceptional" musicians, were skilled at taking cues from the participants to guide the sessions.
"The best part is that they've really enjoyed a creative process that's taken them wherever they've wanted to go," Ms Burdett said.
For some, music was calming while for others, who might ordinarily be disconnected or reserved, music gave them an outlet to become engaged.
It also brought some participants together.
Music therapist Bertie McMahon said there was one participant he worked with who was vision impaired and deaf, which initially presented a challenge.
But he played music and instruments from his cultural background, and the man enjoyed feeling the vibrations of the drums.
"From the first session he lit up and we went on a conversation together... It was really beautiful, how he responded," Mr McMahon said.
Music therapist Harry Tregilgas said he thought the program was impactful for not only the participants but had takeaways for the support staff too, who got involved.
Ms Burdett said the year-long program meant participants and Mr Tregilgas and Mr McMahon developed a trust and got to know one another.
Participants and their families, Mr Tregilgas and Mr McMahon, Ms Burdett, Mr Francis and others involved in the program celebrated its success on Thursday, April 11 during World Music Therapy Week at WollCon, featuring videos by Phil Crawford that showed some of the outcomes for participants and a performance.
Ms Burdett said the idea for the program was sparked during a conversation with Mr Francis about music being a universal language and the benefits of music therapy.
"It's been a great partnership," Mr Francis said.
The program was funded with a Create NSW grant, as well as money and in-kind support from the Cram Foundation and WollCon.
Both Ms Burdett and Ms Francis hope they can secure support from the government or sponsors to continue the program in future.
