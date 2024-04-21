Success at the Sydney Royal, but it's the show at Bulli that matters to Whiskey

Longtime ribbon-winning bird breeder Johnny Walker is always grateful for the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
There's his most recent success but more importantly, he says, because it's the perfect lead-in to the year's most important bird show - the Wollongong and District Avicultural Society Show at Bulli.
Mr Walker, better known as Whiskey, won the Champion Border Canary and the Res Champion at Sydney last month - a huge result having sat out 2023.
"That means I've won it three of the past four years," he said.
"I always wanted to win the Sydney Royal as a kid, so it's very satisfying having had a fair bit of success there."
But it's the local club and its stellar annual show where his heart lies.
"The club is all about taking birds to a new level, breeding them well and treating them well," Walker explained
Having been initially involved as a youngster he understands how attention has been diverted.
"Bird breeding invariably attracts an older person these days, it's hard to keep juniors.
"Let's face it, backyards aren't exactly bird-friendly anymore. There's not so much space for anything, much less aviaries."
Which is why the society's annual show is of such importance to the 40-strong club.
About 750 birds will be entered, 350 of them canaries, but expect budgerigars, parrots and finches, too.
Breeders from across the state support the show in their droves while there's also the club championship between Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong clubs.
There will also be an opportunity for visitors to get up close and personal with the parrots once judging has been completed.
Regarded as one of the best shows of its kind in NSW, the Wollongong and District Avicultural Society show will be open to the public at Bulli PCYC between 11.30am-3pm, Saturday, April 27.
