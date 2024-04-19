Full list of Wollongong road works proposed for upgrade in 2024/25

New car parks, cycle lanes and wombat crossings are among the more than 300 transport projects proposed by Wollongong City Council for the next financial year.
The full list of works planned in the next four years can be found in our searchable table below, which outlines how the council will spend $129m between 2024 and 2028.
The overall transport budget includes basics like street sweeping and street lighting, but more importantly provides the delivery of transport infrastructure like footpaths, cycleways, car parks, roads and bridges.
The proposals are on public exhibition until May 7, after which the council will then agree and sign off it's expenditure for 2024/25.
You can search to see if your street is on the list below:
Searchable list of Wollongong roads proposed for upgrade in 2024/25
The draft infrastructure deliver programme was released by council just days before floods hit the region on Saturday, April 6. At a Wollongong council meeting on Monday, April 8 Councillor David Brown said the destruction over the weekend may well have an effect on shaping and changing the infrastructure priorities.
"What we do over the next year may well need some fine tuning given the weekend's event," Cr Brown said.
"You may probably have to shift some funds from capital works commitments to maintenance, and the state and federal government's disaster declarations may well influence how we go about funding the program and indeed the entirety of the work."
Among the works proposed includes the construction of a cycle pathway on the Princes Hwy from North Wollongong Station to Guest Ave, Fairy Meadow.
It also includes extending the Grand Pacific Walk to Austinmer, building a new car park at Swan Street, east of Corrimal Street in Wollongong, a new Wombat Crossing in Gilchrist Street, Austinmer.
Other works include a new cycle path on Church Street, Wollongong between Crown Street and Swan Street.
The operational plan and infrastructure delivery program will be on public exhibition until May 7.
