Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Full list of Wollongong road works proposed for upgrade in 2024/25

By Newsroom
April 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture of a road needing work in Wollongong. Picture by Illawarra Mercury
File picture of a road needing work in Wollongong. Picture by Illawarra Mercury

New car parks, cycle lanes and wombat crossings are among the more than 300 transport projects proposed by Wollongong City Council for the next financial year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.