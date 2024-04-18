Kitchen Warehouse spreads the love of cooking with new Warrawong store Advertising Feature

The Kitchen Warehouse family, from left to right, Chris Murphy, Peter Macaulay, Marilyn Macaulay, John Macaulay and Justine Murphy. Picture supplied

Kitchen Warehouse is a kitchenware shopping destination, with in-store team members offering unparalleled expertise, advice and service. - Peter Macaulay, Kitchen Warehouse

Australia's number one destination for kitchenware, Kitchen Warehouse, has recently opened its doors in King Street, Warrawong.

Kitchen Warehouse is a one-stop-shop for all things relating to the home, cooking and entertaining, selling a wide range of appliances, cookware, knives, tableware, kitchenware, drinkware, bakeware and more, with high quality, big-name brands at the best possible prices.

The family owned and run business, which began as a single store in Western Australia in the 1990s, has since expanded across Australia, with Warrawong to become its 20th store.

A labour of love for Marilyn and John Macaulay and their children Peter Macaulay and Justine Murphy, Kitchen Warehouse is a flourishing business, delivering the biggest names in kitchenware, including KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Magimix, Riedel, Laguiole, Global, Scanpan, Swiss Diamond, Tefal, Frank Green, Chasseur, OXO and many more.

The Kitchen Warehouse mission is to provide the best product selection, deals and overall experience to customers, whether they are shopping online or in-store.



"Our stores are so much more than just a shop," says Peter.



"Kitchen Warehouse is a kitchenware shopping destination, with in-store team members offering unparalleled expertise, advice and service, as well as workshops and demonstrations which help to build a community around our stores.

"We want to create adventures and memories around cooking, and with a range of more than 10,000 products, we have everything you need to successfully cook and entertain at home.



"Our buying team has over 50 years of experience in sourcing products, and our range is expertly curated. We only stock the products we want in our own homes."

To celebrate the Warrawong opening, Kitchen Warehouse is hosting a Housewarming Party on Saturday, May 4 from 10am to 1pm in the new store at 4/131-137 King Street, Warrawong.



There will be free tastings, demonstrations and door prizes.

