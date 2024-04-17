Family-friendly and renovated home near marina and bushland reserve

5 BED | 3.5 BATH | 2 CAR
A complete renovation of this spacious family home has created a distinctive design over a split level. The transformation has produced a magnificent, light-filled property with contemporary interiors and functional and beautiful living spaces and zones.
The location is in a private pocket of Shell Cove surrounded by a tranquil bushland reserve. The nearby walking track allows easy access to Killalea Regional Parklands and the Farm Beach. The local primary school and waterfront marina are a short walk away.
The modern residence provides abundant space across an expansive 285sqm floor plan, with a spectacular stairwell void, creating light and connection between the levels.
The incredible open plan kitchen, living and dining space features a beautiful curved timber wall, curved stone kitchen island bench and butler's pantry. This space leads to an outdoor entertaining room via retractable glass doors that open to create easy flow between the two areas.
A spectacular saltwater swimming pool and manicured back lawn and gardens offer further spaces for outdoor entertaining with family and friends. The upper level showcases an enormous main suite with a high vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet, and a sparkling ensuite.
