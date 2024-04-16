Illawarra Mercury
Cringila's A-Leagues sensation Saveska set to play for the Stingrays in 2024

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 16 2024 - 1:07pm, first published 12:38pm
Sienna Saveska will line up for the Illawarra Stingrays in 2024. Picture - Sydney FC
Whilst Cringila teenager Sienna Saveska has never actually represented the Illawarra Stingrays, that doesn't mean that the club hasn't been close to her heart for some time.

