Cringila's A-Leagues sensation Saveska set to play for the Stingrays in 2024

Whilst Cringila teenager Sienna Saveska has never actually represented the Illawarra Stingrays, that doesn't mean that the club hasn't been close to her heart for some time.
The 17-year-old Sydney FC A-League Women's player will finally don the famous pink after rising through the ranks in the Illawarra as a kid playing for Port Kembla and then later, Football NSW Insititute in the National Premier League Women's competition.
For Saveska, signing for the Stingrays was extremely significant.
"Obviously I'm from Wollongong so being my hometown just to come back to play for them is amazing," Saveksa said.
"I've wanted to play for them since I was little. I used to go and watch Michelle Heyman, Michelle Carney, Caitlin Cooper and all those types of girls playing when I was little. So it's exciting."
Before Saveksa plays for the Stingrays, she has hopes of gaining a grand final spot for Sydney in the ALW, alongside fellow Illawarra products Mackenzie Hawkesby, Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos, Caley Tallon-Henniker, and Margaux Chauvet.
First up is the Mariners across two legs. Should Ante Juric's team be successful, a grand final against either Melbourne City or Newcastle awaits.
"I can't wait for this weekend and the next weekend to see if we can get into that grand final again and hopefully bring the trophy home."
As for the Stingrays, they have been in fine form without the addition of their ALW players so far this season.
The team currently sits fourth on the first grade ladder, with a crucial catch up game against fifth-placed Gladesville to be played at Ian McLennan Park, Kembla Grange on Wednesday, April 17. 8pm kickoff.
