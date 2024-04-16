Wollongong CBD art space Society City faces closure over $5k rent debt

A community arts hub in Wollongong's Crown Street must raise $5000 in a fortnight to survive.
Society City on Crown Street is behind in its rent but wants to stay true to its core values and operate as it always has - without payment.
That's why manager Josh Shimmen has proposed a hastily- fund-raising drive.arranged
After four years as a volunteer, Mr Shimmen stepped into management in August 2023.
He inherited $2500 of debts that had been accumulating since the space opened in 2019, he says.
Now he likens the scenario facing the community hub when he took charge as being on a bus without a driver.
"It's required someone like me to come in and essentially sit in the driver's seat and allow the bus to start moving," Mr Shimmen said.
Society City was born from Renew Wollongong in 2019, an initiative that attempted to bring life to empty commercial spaces in Wollongong CBD.
The art-space has maintained its image since day one of the project, something akin to a public library but where you can also paint, write, host a gig, chat over a cuppa joe or even just get inspiration for your next project.
"I wouldn't charge people to be in here because it goes against the core value of what the collective is about," Mr Shimmen said.
"It's also just like a lounge room that happens to have a licensed bar in it."
It's the only creative and co-working space in the CBD that also welcomes teenagers and young people to come in and hang out.
However, Mr Shimmen said striking a balance between keeping the communal space free, while also paying for rent and bills is difficult.
"It was only last week that our real estate came in and said that we need to at least need to pay them what's owed," Mr Shimmen said.
Despite this, Mr Shimmen said the real estate has supported their project and their good relationship is appreciated.
In a last-minute effort to raise the much-needed funds, Mr Shimmen and the volunteers have set up an online fundraiser.
Artists, writers and supporters of the project can donate to keep the space open.
A promotional pack will be released this week to help build membership numbers. You can become a member for $10 a month, and for a one-off contribution of $15 you'll also receive a t-shirt.
"I'm launching a new membership pack where you'll get a tote bag, discounts, free entry to events and a bookmark," Mr Shimmen said.
"We're not increasing the price, we're just hoping that more people adopt it."
If their fundraising goal is achieved, Society City will hold its fifth birthday celebration and fundraiser on May 25, 2024.
The space will be open with live music and creative workshops for everyone.
