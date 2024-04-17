100 photos from the University of Wollongong's first day of autumn graduations

Students and their families have gathered at the University of Wollongong this week as the April graduation ceremonies take place.
Thanks to the University of Wollongong, there are dozens of photos to check out below.
Over three days this week, students from all four faculties - Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities; Business and Law; Engineering and Information Sciences; and Science, Medicine and Health - are receiving their degrees.
The ceremonies are held in the UOW Sports Hub, with thousands of extra people coming onto campus, and heading out for celebratory meals in the Illawarra.
Some international students have travelled back from overseas to get their awards, while many domestic students who have begun their careers after uni have also returned to campus.
UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson said graduation was time to reflect on how hard UOW students had worked.
"Graduation fills us with immense pride as we honour the dedication and perseverance of our students," she said.
