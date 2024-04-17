Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

100 photos from the University of Wollongong's first day of autumn graduations

By Newsroom
Updated April 17 2024 - 6:37pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Just some of the University of Wollongong's April 2024 graduates. Dozens more pictures below. Pictures supplied by UOW
Just some of the University of Wollongong's April 2024 graduates. Dozens more pictures below. Pictures supplied by UOW

Students and their families have gathered at the University of Wollongong this week as the April graduation ceremonies take place.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.