Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Business List
Exclusive

UOW receives $5m gift from former VC

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 18 2024 - 1:47pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former UOW Vice Chancellor Professor Ken McKinnon and UOW alumna Suzanne Walker have donated $5m to UOW. Picture by Anna Warr
Former UOW Vice Chancellor Professor Ken McKinnon and UOW alumna Suzanne Walker have donated $5m to UOW. Picture by Anna Warr

The benefactors of one of the largest bequests ever given to UOW are hoping their generosity inspires others with means to better value education.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.