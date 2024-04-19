Bassinet buying guide

Are you expecting a new addition to the family? Wonderful! Preparing for your baby is an exciting time filled with joy and fun, and, of course, buying all the baby equipment. One of the things on your list is probably a bassinet, but what should you be looking for in a good bassinet?
Being the place where your baby is going to sleep, you need to ensure you buy a safe, high-quality bassinet. In this article, we hope to help you understand exactly what to look for when buying a bassinet.
Bassinets aren't the most necessary item for new parents, but they are helpful and continue to be helpful later on as well. They offer parents a convenient place to put their child while they sleep right next to them and also make the transition over to a cot easier when that day comes. In addition to this, they also reduce the SIDS risk and improve your opportunity to bond with your child and keep an eye on them while they sleep.
There are about six types of bassinets you can choose from, each with its own benefits, aesthetics and downsides. Here's a list of the different types of bassinets you can get:
Alright, so now that we've covered types of bassinets and why you should get one, here's what you need to consider to ensure you get the best one for your bundle of joy:
Breathability will make a huge difference in the quality of your baby's sleep. If the bassinet is closed and stuffy, you might find that your child struggles to breathe well, and they might also overheat. So, breathability is a must.
You need to find a bassinet that has appropriate side walls. Too big, and your baby could roll out. Most bassinets are designed with appropriate side walls, so this shouldn't be too difficult to find.
Choosing the right mattress for your baby's bassinet is essential. We'd suggest choosing a mattress that's reasonably firm, that holds your baby's body well, and that helps them regulate their heat. Choosing a mattress that has protective features against spills is also suggested.
Life is busy; we all know that. Now, add a baby to the mix, and things will get extremely busy. That's why having a mobile bassinet is so helpful. While this isn't for everyone, consider looking at a bassinet that can be carried or pushed around so that you can have your baby with you wherever you go.
Size is also important. If you happen to purchase a bassinet of a custom size, you might find it difficult to find an appropriate mattress for it. So be sure to try to go for a standard size if you can.
Finally, price. Price is a big contributor to what bassinet you'll buy. Those of you with a high budget can pick the crop. However, for those looking for a more budget-friendly option, you might need to settle for the basics. But don't worry; there are tons of good quality bassinets at reasonable prices.
Preparing for your child is amazing! We are so excited that we could play a small part in helping make your child's journey in the world a little easier. We hope this guide helps you choose the perfect bassinet for your baby!