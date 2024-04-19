Bassinet buying guide

Are you expecting a new addition to the family? Wonderful! Preparing for your baby is an exciting time filled with joy and fun, and, of course, buying all the baby equipment. One of the things on your list is probably a bassinet, but what should you be looking for in a good bassinet?

Being the place where your baby is going to sleep, you need to ensure you buy a safe, high-quality bassinet. In this article, we hope to help you understand exactly what to look for when buying a bassinet.

Why get a bassinet?

Bassinets aren't the most necessary item for new parents, but they are helpful and continue to be helpful later on as well. They offer parents a convenient place to put their child while they sleep right next to them and also make the transition over to a cot easier when that day comes. In addition to this, they also reduce the SIDS risk and improve your opportunity to bond with your child and keep an eye on them while they sleep.

Types of bassinets

There are about six types of bassinets you can choose from, each with its own benefits, aesthetics and downsides. Here's a list of the different types of bassinets you can get:

Bedside bassinets, also called co-sleepers, are made to fit well right next to your bed. They're usually the same height as your bed, and they attach to the bed, making the bassinet easy for parents to access throughout the night.

Stroller bassinets: these are for the first few months of your baby's life. They work in a similar way to a pram but offer your child a comfy place to sleep and you the mobility to move them around to keep an eye on them.

Cardboard bassinets: will the name might be off-putting, cardboard bassinets were a huge hit in the 1930s. They are what they sound like. Standard bassinets made from cardboard.

Moses Basket: these are modelled after the basket from the story of Moses in the bible. They're usually made from wicker or in the Ratan style. They are pretty versatile, being able to stand alone on the floor, attach to a pram or on a stand.

Traditional bassinet: Often oval-shaped and made from various materials. This is your standard bassinet.

Smart bassinet: These bassinets literally put your baby to sleep for you. They have rocking functions, vibrate, white noise, and other features that make putting your baby to sleep easier.

What to consider?

Alright, so now that we've covered types of bassinets and why you should get one, here's what you need to consider to ensure you get the best one for your bundle of joy:

Breathability

Breathability will make a huge difference in the quality of your baby's sleep. If the bassinet is closed and stuffy, you might find that your child struggles to breathe well, and they might also overheat. So, breathability is a must.

Side walls

You need to find a bassinet that has appropriate side walls. Too big, and your baby could roll out. Most bassinets are designed with appropriate side walls, so this shouldn't be too difficult to find.

Mattress

Choosing the right mattress for your baby's bassinet is essential. We'd suggest choosing a mattress that's reasonably firm, that holds your baby's body well, and that helps them regulate their heat. Choosing a mattress that has protective features against spills is also suggested.

Mobility

Life is busy; we all know that. Now, add a baby to the mix, and things will get extremely busy. That's why having a mobile bassinet is so helpful. While this isn't for everyone, consider looking at a bassinet that can be carried or pushed around so that you can have your baby with you wherever you go.

Size

Size is also important. If you happen to purchase a bassinet of a custom size, you might find it difficult to find an appropriate mattress for it. So be sure to try to go for a standard size if you can.

Price

Finally, price. Price is a big contributor to what bassinet you'll buy. Those of you with a high budget can pick the crop. However, for those looking for a more budget-friendly option, you might need to settle for the basics. But don't worry; there are tons of good quality bassinets at reasonable prices.

