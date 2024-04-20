Man in 30s dies in Southern Highlands motorcycle crash: police

Police say a man believed to be in his 30s has died in the Southern Highlands, after a single vehicle motorcycle crash.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Marulen Road, Marulen about 7.30am on Saturday.
The motorcyclist rider died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified, police said.
Officers attached to the Hume Police District established a crime scene and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has started.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.