Four injured as tree falls on Wollongong playground during festival

Four people, including a child, were taken to hospital after a tree fell on a playground during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Wollongong.
The kaffir plum fell in MacCabe Park shortly before 3pm on Sunday, April 21 during the Eid Festival hosted by Masjid As-Salaam, the Berkeley mosque.
Paramedics attended and assessed four patients suffering minor injuries, before taking them to Wollongong Hospital.
They included two women in their 40s, a women in her 30s, and a young girl.
A Wollongong City Council spokesperson asked people to avoid the area.
"Following the incident being reported to council, staff went to the site to ensure the area was made safe and to coordinate the tree's removal early Monday morning by experienced arborists," they said.
"In addition to the clean-up works, which may require sections of the playground to be removed and assessed for damage, council will also carry out a comprehensive review of the tree and the incident."
The Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan, a holy month during which people fast between dawn and dusk.
More to come.
