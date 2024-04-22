Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

The new suicide prevention training plugging a gap in the Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
April 22 2024 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay Gardener, lived experience coordinator for the Illawarra Shoalhaven Suicide Prevention Collaborative. Picture by Anna Warr
Jay Gardener, lived experience coordinator for the Illawarra Shoalhaven Suicide Prevention Collaborative. Picture by Anna Warr

It's not uncommon for people experiencing issues with alcohol or other drugs to encounter suicidal thoughts or ideation, yet those who do can find themselves shuffled between services and in the worst instances, falling through the cracks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.