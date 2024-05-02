Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment

Erection doco just doesn't stand up

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
May 3 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A red pill called Stiff Nights was supposed to be the herbal competitor to Viagra, according to the really very underwhelming doco The Great Erection Deception.
A red pill called Stiff Nights was supposed to be the herbal competitor to Viagra, according to the really very underwhelming doco The Great Erection Deception.

THE GREAT ERECTION DECEPTION

9.20pm, Friday, SBS Viceland

If you had to pick which one of the five free-to-air stations would air a documentary about an erection pill, SBS is the obvious choice.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.