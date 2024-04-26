Storytelling more important as we age

Storytelling is universal to the human experience.
At bedtime, we tell stories to our kids as we tuck them into bed.
When we gather with friends, we swap stories about our lives.
When we sit down with relatives, we regale them with our latest anecdotes or enjoy the retelling of an old one that's too good not to relive again and again.
The tradition of storytelling is ancient and crosses cultures.
Cave drawings, songs, chants, poems, rhymes, dance and more have been used throughout history to impart instruction, values and wisdom.
Still today, we tell tell stories about where we've been, who was there, what we saw and what we did.
This year, when I watched the Anzac Day march and attended my local service, I was struck by how many untold life stories slip by us, lost to time before they can be preserved.
As the CEO of an aged care organisation, I am reminded daily of what a precious gift it is to be able to share our life stories - particularly as we age.
It is a gift for both the storyteller and the listener in immeasurable ways.
While research about storytelling in the later stages of life has been limited, studies suggest that supporting older adults in sharing their life stories can improve psychological wellbeing and quality of life.
The process of recording a person's life story has been shown to improve mood, enhance relationships with others and assist in maintaining a sense of identity.
This is of particular importance for older adults in residential aged care, many of whom are living with dementia.
The word dementia describes several neurological conditions affecting the brain that cause a progressive decline in a person's functioning.
Almost half a million people in Australia are currently living with dementia, and an extra 250 people are diagnosed each day.
It is not a normal part of ageing. It affects your thinking, behaviour and ability to perform everyday tasks.
For people living with dementia, personal identity can seem to slip away as symptoms develop, including loss of physical abilities, memory, intellect, rationality, and social skills.
However, even when those with dementia struggle to remember certain events, they can hold on to cherished memories.
International experts in dementia and memory care, Virginia Bell and David Troxel, believe that life history is as central to dementia care as medical history is to medical care.
By recording a person's story, aged care workers, family members, and allied health staff can improve their understanding of what matters most to a person and how best to support them.
Knowing where a person was born, the names of their family members, what they did for work, if they volunteered, where they lived, and their hobbies, passions, and achievements together paint a picture about their values and what motivates them.
Intentional and active reflection on our lives can help people realise and appreciate how far they have come in life, take pride in the obstacles they have overcome and their contribution to the world.
Learning a person's life story is also immensely beneficial for both the storyteller and the listener.
Intentional and active reflection on our lives can help people realise and appreciate how far they have come in life, take pride in the obstacles they have overcome and their contribution to the world.
Out of everything, the bond between people is perhaps the main benefit of storytelling.
There are many online resources that can help you get started with learning a loved one's life story. It doesn't have to be overly complicated or an enormous undertaking.
Some ways to get started include gathering a list of interview questions like: 'Tell me about a time you laughed super hard', 'What did you get in trouble for when you were young?' and 'What were your parents like?'
You might like to sit down with your loved one and ask one of these questions as a conversation starter.
Looking through old photo albums, listening to music from their youth, or even baking old recipes together can bring back a flood of memories.
While you're at it, consider preserving your loved one's stories in a tangible way.
Write them down, make an audio recording, or even film them using your smartphone. Audio and film are great ways to capture a person's voice and personality.
Preserving family stories not only honours our past but also enriches our present connections with loved ones and builds a foundation of family history for the benefit and enjoyment of future generations.
It is our everyday, seemingly ordinary personal stories that shape who we are and show us how far we've come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.