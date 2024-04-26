New South Coast rail fleet could see timetable changes

The eventual introduction of new trains on the South Coast line could see changes to the timetable and provide "significant opportunity and significant risk", a report into the rail network found.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen had commissioned a report into the problems faced by the state's rail network.
An interim report released last year identified a backlog of repair work across the network, which led to closures on the South Coast line as they were addressed.
The final report from the Sydney Trains' Rail Infrastructure and Systems Review team found "Sydney Trains is facing major changes to systems, fleet and infrastructure over the next five years and beyond".
This includes the oft-delayed introduction of the Mariyung fleet, which the report said was scheduled to commence later this year and be completed in 2026.
The South Coast line will be the last to see the fleet rolled out as the trains currently in use are newer than the ageing stock on other lines.
"Issues arising during project procurement are close to resolution but reflect a lack of effective engagement with workers and their unions during the procurement process," the final report stated.
"These include modifications to the rolling stock to support the guards' role and infrastructure modifications to facilitate the operation of 10-carriage train sets, compared to the current eight-carriage sets.
The completion of this and other projects had the "potential to transform Sydney Trains' operational efficiency and service delivery and to underpin a more reliable and resilient rail service".
However they also came with "significant risk" and would test Sydney Trains and Transport for NSW's ability "to manage and deliver major projects safely and on time and budget".
The identified risks included possible timetable adjustments and further infrastructure modifications.
The report noted there are timetable changes across the network happening in 2024 and 2025.
This year's changes were to allow the closure of the Bankstown Line for conversion to a metro system.
"A further timetable is planned to be introduced in 2025 which will facilitate removal of the Oscar trains from service on the Eastern Suburbs line as a prerequisite for the introduction of digital systems on this line and to facilitate their operation on the suburban network," the report stated.
"These timetable changes will be critical to ensuring that the difficulties with the 2017 timetable are addressed and to successfully integrate new services, providing the basis for improving Sydney Trains' overall resilience and reliability."
Ms Haylen said the rail review brought to light "some of the key factors that have led to delays and disruption for passengers".
"There will never be a quick or easy fix, and these changes won't happen overnight - but this is a crucial evolution that will gradually modernise our network and ensure we're a global leader in rail efficiency," Ms Haylen said.
"This final report covers many recommendations which provide a pathway forward, and I look forward to working through them with Sydney Trains and Transport for NSW.
"I want to thank the panel, all stakeholders who provided input, and - most importantly - the thousands of Sydney Trains workers who are contributing to this important work to shape the future of rail in NSW."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.