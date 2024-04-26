Illawarra Mercury
New South Coast rail fleet could see timetable changes

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
April 27 2024 - 12:30am
The eventual introduction of new trains on the South Coast line could see changes to the timetable and provide "significant opportunity and significant risk", a report into the rail network found.

Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

