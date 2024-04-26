Kiama Downs teenager named among NSW's best junior surf lifesavers

Archie Weir has thanked the support of Kiama Downs Surf Life Saving Club after receiving a prestigious honour on Friday.
The Illawarra rising star - alongside Moruya's Zara Hall - have been named as Surf Life Saving NSW's Best Junior Surf Lifesavers for 2024.
The pair received the acknowledgement following a three-day team building and leadership development camp in Collaroy. They were among a group of more than 20 teenagers representing 11 branches from across the state.
Weir attended the event on behalf of the South Coast SLSC branch.
He was joined by Kiama SLSC's Poppy Nelson, as well as Illawarra branch representatives Audrey Steffan (Scarborough Wombarra) and William Papandreas (Helensburgh-Stanwell Park).
Weir was recognised by a panel of judges for his eagerness to improve his skills and for understanding the important role that life savers play in the community.
"I'm ecstatic. It's really exciting and it's been a dream of mine for a fair while," the Kiama Downs SLSC member said on Friday.
"I've loved being involved with surf life saving since I was a little nipper, it means a lot to be able to get this opportunity.
"They're (clubmates) all very excited to me. I just want to thank all of the people who have helped got me this far."
