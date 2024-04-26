Little dragon that could: The Oak Flats team punching above its weight

An Oak Flats-based dragon boat team has won six medals in a performance described as something akin to "David vs Goliath".
The small team took 14 competitors to the National Dragon Boat Championship in Perth according to team manager Kerry Herbert.
"We came home with more medals per head than any of the other clubs who took over 50-60 competitors," Mrs Herbert said.
The team won three medals as a club and another three as part of the NSW team.
So immense was the club's effort that even men-only teams fell by the wayside as their mixed team paddled to the open grand final.
SUDU, which stands for spirit, unity, discipline and unlimited passion, which was needed by the team which underwent an intense 12-week training program.
"So it was on the water paddling three to four days a week plus gym work," Mrs Herbert said.
"I think the camaraderie was our strength ... when we were in the marshalling area there was another lady and myself who were only 5ft and there's great big men ... they're looking at us like 'What are you doing in this?'
"I just said 'Be very afraid'."
For Mrs Herbert being part of the dragon boat team changed how her self-perception.
"I've been doing it just for a couple of years, so it made me raise the bar of what is achievable," she said.
"I didn't think I could go to nationals and achieve the way we did."
The SUDU Member Handbook says while the team's goal is to be competitive for individuals the main goal is to "achieve personal fitness goals and have fun".
"From our club, we hope that it encourages others to give it a go, for their wellness," Mrs Herbert said.
"To join together in a common purpose ... the community is very supportive, it's quite a strong community."
Mrs Herbert hopes people will join their dragon boat club following their success and notes some of the benefits of the sport.
"It's great for people who might have knee or hip problems, that they can still do a sport where they're not running or jumping or something."
"Everybody's equal on the water."
Anyone looking to join the SUDU Dragons can call Mrs Herbert on 0408 463 274.
