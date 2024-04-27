Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Thirroul get title defence rolling against Collies as De La sound warning

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 27 2024 - 8:04pm, first published 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Marsters had a second-half double for the Butchers. Picture by Anna Warr
Steve Marsters had a second-half double for the Butchers. Picture by Anna Warr

It's only round two, but a 22-12 win over Collegians at Gibson Park on Saturday was still a relieving one for defending premiers Thirroul.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.