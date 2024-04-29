Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash with car in Warrawong

A motorcycle rider has been rushed to hospital with chest injuries following an overnight crash in Warrawong.
A man was riding a Harley Davidson on Northcliffe Drive when a collision occurred with a white Holden Commodore at 6.50pm on Monday, April 29.
"The rider, a 57-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted," a NSW Police spokesman said.
The motorcycle rider was taken to St George Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
The 47-year-old female driver of the Commodore was not injured. She was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a negative result.
Police officers are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, and have called on anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
