Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash with car in Warrawong

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 30 2024 - 8:53am, first published 7:18am
Emergency services at the scene of a motorcycle and car accident on Northcliffe Drive at Warrawong on Monday, April 29, 2024. Picture by Darren Malone
Emergency services at the scene of a motorcycle and car accident on Northcliffe Drive at Warrawong on Monday, April 29, 2024. Picture by Darren Malone

A motorcycle rider has been rushed to hospital with chest injuries following an overnight crash in Warrawong.

